Carli Lloyd discusses women leading sports industry, playing for NFL during 1-on-1 interview

PHILADELPHIA -- Soccer phenom Carli Lloyd was in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday speaking about the importance of women leading in the workplace, especially women in the sports industry.

Powerhouse women in various positions in the sports world took the stage at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The topic was GameChangers: Women Leading the Way On and Off the Field.



Lloyd, a Delran, New Jersey native, said it's important for women to be in key roles and to lead by example.

"There has been change. I think some slow and steady progress. I don't think it's perfect by any means but I do think there is that conversation happening and that's what's most important," said Lloyd. "We need to continue to make it better. We are doing that along with several other women around the world pushing to make things better. We just have to continue all work together, men and women, that's what's the most important thing and hopefully we continue to at least make our support better and continue to empower so many other women around the world."

Lloyd also talked about competing in the 2020 Olympics and one day becoming a kicker in the National Football League.



"If I can help pave the way and change the dynamic and break some barriers, I would definitely be open to doing that and hopefully giving other women the confidence to say to themselves you can do anything you put your mind to," Lloyd said.

Thursday's event was hosted by the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and NJM.
