Naperville-based Chance for Sports collects sports equipment for kids worldwide

A Naperville teenager started an organization that donates sports equipment to kids in need worldwide.

Anuva Shandilya, who started collecting gently used equipment three years ago, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about Chance for Sports, which has gathered more than 3,000 sports items for youth in Chicago and elsewhere.

Shandilya, a Naperville High School senior, also talked about the organization's fundraiser on Saturday.

The fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knoch Knolls Park, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd., Naperville.

Individuals are encouraged to bring a piece of sports equipment and join in on a game of volleyball or soccer. There will also be music and food.

For more information, visit: http://www.chanceforsports.org/
