Chicago Bears 2020 schedule: 4 primetime games, full season breakdown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' schedule for the 2020 season has officially been released.
The team will take on the Lions in Detroit for the first game of the season on Sept. 13, and face off against the New York Giants for the home opener on Sept. 20.
The most highly anticipated game is scheduled for early October, when the Bears will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.
The team will finish the season at home against the Packers.
Chicago will play four primetime games, according to the schedule.
At Soldier Field, they will play the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On the road, the Bears will play the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.
The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.
In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50% of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.
The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that was underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March by Goodell.
"While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices," Goodell wrote, "they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements."
FULL CHICAGO BEARS SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN:
WEEK ONE (Sun., Sept. 13): Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions
WEEK TWO (Sun. Sept., 20): Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants
WEEK THREE (Sun., Sept. 27): Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons
WEEK FOUR (Sun, Oct. 4): Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts
WEEK FIVE (Thurs., Oct. 8): Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WEEK SIX (Sun., Oct. 18): Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers
WEEK SEVEN (Mon., Oct. 26): Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams
WEEK EIGHT (Sun., Nov. 1): Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
WEEK NINE (Sun., Nov. 8): Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans
WEEK TEN (Mon., Nov. 16): Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
WEEK ELEVEN: BYE
WEEK TWELVE (Sun., Nov. 29): Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
WEEK THIRTEEN (Sun., Dec. 6): Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
WEEK FOURTEEN (Sun., Dec. 13): Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
WEEK FIFTEEN (Sun., Dec. 20): Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
WEEK SIXTEEN (Sun., Dec. 27): Chicago Bears @ Jacksonville Jaguars
WEEK SEVENTEEN (Sun., Jan 3): Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
