Chicago Bears cancel practice in wake of Jacob Blake Kenosha shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In light of the Jacob Blake shooting, the Chicago Bears shut down practice Thursday.Bears players joined other professional athletes taking a stand against racial and social injustice.After the NBA canceled their games on Wednesday, Danny Trevathan tweeted, "I'm so sick of the senseless killings unarmed Black Americans. To this day all we want is the be treated equal."Prior to practice being called, Bears assistant coaches were seen wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts.Running back Tarik Cohen tweeting later, "Together We Are Inseparable."And David Montgomery echoed those words saying, "Alone we are nothing. Together we are everything."For the Cubs and the White Sox, Thursday night was a regularly scheduled night off.But that didn't stop leaders from both teams from speaking out over the Blake shooting."For me, I want to be able to stand alongside my Latin brothers, my Black brothers on this team and in this league," said White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. "I hope seeing baseball players speaking up, standing up, but I think there is a lot more that needs to be done.""Sports sometimes are a distraction and not in a bad way, it's a good thing, but we have causes that need to be spoken on and need to be acted on. I think it's huge that sports do also pay attention and use the platform we have in the right way," said Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward.