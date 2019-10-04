Chicago Bears headed to London to play Oakland Raiders

LONDON (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears flew to London Thursday night to play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.There are already lots of Chicago fans in the English capital, decked out in navy and orange.In the NFL they say fans and defense travels, and these Bears fans certainly feel like they have the advantage playing in London for the first time in eight years.," My friends and I said let's go!" said Lynn Blaszak, Bears fan. "We want to cheer on our team. They've been doing really good. Unfortunately Trubisky's hurt. But the team has that defense. I'm just really excited to be here.""There are Bears fans everywhere. The whole time we've been here, all we've seen are Chicago Bears colors. No Oakland colors so far," said Trey Hahn, Bears fan.The fans might fit in nicely, but would a full time NFL franchise?"I think the local interest is definitely going. It's definitely increasing" said Charles Jaiyeola. "If they did come here, I'd definitely support it. It would be my home team."Over the last 12 years the NFL has invested a lot in bringing the league to London and these fans are hoping their passion for the game rubs off.