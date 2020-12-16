Sports

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. charged with misdemeanor assault, ESPN reports

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Chicago Bears' Mario Edwards. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has been charged with misdemeanor assault, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office in North Carolina told ESPN.

Edwards allegedly hit a woman in the eye before dragging her out of his room at a hotel in Charlotte, ESPN reports. It happened back on October 17 when the Bears played the Carolina Panthers.


A police report listed both Edwards and the woman as "victims" and both had bruises and scratches.

Edwards' agent has denied that Edwards was involved in any wrongdoing.


The Bears released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Mario Edwards Jr. We are doing our due diligence to thoroughly review and understand the facts. We take any allegations of this nature very seriously, both internally and with the NFL."
