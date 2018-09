Don't miss ABC7's Chicago Bears pre-game special, "Monday Night Monsters," at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17!ABC7 Sports Director Mark Giangreco, ABC7 Sports Anchor Jim Rose, ABC7 Weekend Sports Anchor Dionne Miller and ABC7 Football Analyst Tom Waddle will tell you all you need to know as the Bears try to win their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.