Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears won't allow fans at Soldier Field at start of season due to COVID-19

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears' fan experience will look a lot different this year.

The Chicago Bears announced Monday they will not welcome fans back to Soldier Field for the football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Bears said they worked with Soldier Field, the Chicago Park District and public health officials to determine whether a plan for fans that followed city, state, CDC and NFL guidelines could be developed to allow a limited number of fans at Bears games.

"After discussing the draft plan with city health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Solider Field," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of the city's residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority."

Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

"The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan to bring fans back to Solider Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate," the statement continued. "Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans."



The Bears are not the only team to opt out of fans for the time being.

The Atlanta Falcons said coronavirus has forced them to have no fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for at least all of September. They will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.

The NFL's season is scheduled to start on September 10.
