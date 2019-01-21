SPORTS

Chicago Bears to play Oakland Raiders in London next season

In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011 file photo Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears play during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/David Azia, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Bears will take on the Oakland Raiders in London next season, the NFL announced Monday.

The game will count as a road game for the Bears, with the Raiders being the home team. The date and venue for the game have not been announced yet and will be released in conjunction with the rest of the NFL schedule in the spring.

The Bears last played in London in 2011, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18.


The NFL will play four games in London this season, with the Carolina Panthers playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Two of the games will be played at Wembley Stadium and two games at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. The NFL will also play a game in Mexico City, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Los Angeles Chargers.
