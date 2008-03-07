Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita dies at 78

"Stan Mikita will be always remembered as a champion, an innovator and a master of the game. He embodied the Chicago Blackhawks." #ForeverABlackhawk pic.twitter.com/K2fLgNHf4z — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 7, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Famer Stan Mikita, 78, has died, the team announced Tuesday.Mikita is the Blackhawks' all-time leading scorer and won a Stanley Cup with the team in 1961.In 2015, Mikita's family revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a brain disorder."He was surrounded by his loving family whom he fiercely loved," Mikita's family said in a statement.Mikita played his entire 22-season career with the Blackhawks, from 1958 until 1980. He won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player twice for the 1966-67 and 1967-68 seasons, and won the Art Ross Trophy for the NHL's leading scorer four times.In 1,396 games with the Blackhawks, he scored 541 goals and 926 assists."Stan Mikita will be always remembered as a champion, an innovator and a master of the game," Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. "He embodied the Chicago Blackhawks. His excellence is illustrated by the team records he still holds today. His passion for the game was proved by the longevity of his playing career. The impact he had on the franchise is proved by fact that Blackhawks fans still wear his jersey to the United Center. On behalf of the Chicago Blackhawks organization and our fans, we express our deepest condolences to the Mikita family and all who mourn Stan's passing."Mikita had his number 21 sweater retired in 1980 and was named a Blackhawks ambassador on March 7, 2008. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. The Blackhawks unveiled statues of Mikita and Bobby Hull at the United Center in 2011.His likeness was used for the restaurant "Stan Mikita's Donuts" in the movie "Wayne's World" set in Aurora, Ill.