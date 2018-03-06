In a season full of frustrating losses, the Blackhawks started Tuesday with a victory.They granted the wish of a special 12-year-old and gave members of the team a healthy dose of perspective.Two days after dropping the gloves in Anaheim, Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews got in another fight at practice. But this time it was with 12-year-old Mason Berg.Mason is dealing with muscular dystrophy, a battle the Blackhawks helped him forget about for a day."I felt like a part of the team when I got to score some goals on Forsberg. Play around, get a stick and some gloves, so that's what I felt like today," said Mason Berg."Kids like him, putting a smile on their face. It just doesn't seem like there's anything that can make them unhappy or throw them off their day, so I think a kid like him puts a lot in perspective for us," said Toews."It's a little thing after practice, it's probably like five, 10, 15 minutes. But it might go a long way for him as his family and what he's dealing with, so always fun to do those kind of things," said Patrick Kane."He's always, 'Mom can we go to the game. Mom, can I meet the guys?' So today was just a wonderful day for him and something he will never ever forget and neither will I," said Mason's mother Patty Callahan. "He's just great spirited and he doesn't give up and I think that's the most important thing. We're constantly playing hockey. He's a strong little kid."Making Mason a Blackhawk for a day is part of the team's foundation night at the United Center, raising awareness and fun so the Blackhawks Foundation can continue granting wishes in the community and recognizing their impact goes far beyond hockey.