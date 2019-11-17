Chicago Bulls host early Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving will arrive early for hundreds of families in need on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday, thanks to the Chicago Bulls!Bulls players, executives, and other staff will host the 17th annual Thanksgiving Dinner, and serve meals to women men and children at Pacific Garden Mission.The dinner, which is sponsored by The RoomPlace, starts at 4:30 p.m. on Chicago's Near West Side.In addition to dinner, all guests will receive a fleece-lined weather protective blanket, poncho and bag.