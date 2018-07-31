SPORTS
espn

Chicago Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls have re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono, giving the former Villanova standout a chance to earn a roster spot during training camp.

Arcidiacono, 24, split time between Chicago and the G League last season, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 37 games with the G League's Windy City Bulls, shooting 45.1 percent on 3-pointers.

During this year's NBA Summer League, Arcidiacono averaged and 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game.

He was undrafted after being named the Most Outstanding Player during Villanova's national championship run in 2016, appearing in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs eight games for the Austin Spurs in the Development League that season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnryan arcidiaconochicago bulls
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling out with wrist injury
Kyle McAleer believes metal pin that struck him may have caused fatal injury if not for plastic bucket
Nationals trade reliever Brandon Kintzler to Cubs
Lamar Jackson wants to 'show off' QB growth in Ravens debut
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Aeromexico reports plane accident in Durango, Mexico
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Midway's new food court opens after 14-month wait
Deserving dog receives spa treatment on National Mutt Day
Suburban teen's death inspires law allowing officers to carry EpiPens
Chicago scientist becomes 1st living person to have NASA mission named after him
Show More
Man caught on video setting fire to NY gas station
Chicagoans top the list for summer partying
Robbery investigated at rapper French Montana's home
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More News