SPORTS

Chicago Cubs clinch 4th straight postseason berth

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., top, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Cubs have clinched their fourth straight postseason berth, getting into the playoffs when Milwaukee beat St. Louis.

The Cubs were still playing Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field on Wednesday when their trip to the playoffs was assured. The Brewers also locked up a playoff spot with their victory.

Chicago (91-66) began the night with a half-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Brewers, and the Cubs went into extra innings against Pittsburgh.

When Milwaukee won and improved to 92-67, it ensured third-place St. Louis (87-72) could win a maximum 90 games. Because either the Cubs or Brewers will win the NL Central, only one can be a wild card.

One of the two contending NL West teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado, will win that division. That means only one of those two could be a wild card.

That adds up to a postseason trip to the Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series to end a 108-year title drought.

Chicago hopes to win its third straight NL Central title and avoid Tuesday's wild-card game.
