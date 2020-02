EMBED >More News Videos The Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company is calling it quits and Tuesday is the last time you'll see those colorful buses around the city.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Some of the buses being used for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade Wednesday came all the way from Chicago.Double-decker buses were scheduled to depart Columbia, Missouri, Tuesday, headed west to Kansas City for the Chiefs' victory parade.The 10 buses arrived in Columbia Monday,, and a local hotel employee said the Big Bus Chicago company was just passing through.The Super Bowl champs will take to the Kansas City streets for the victory parade on Wednesday with thousands of fans expected to attend.