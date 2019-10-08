Chicago Fire expected to officially announce Soldier Field move Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An official announcement is expected Tuesday from the Chicago Fire soccer team that they are moving back to Chicago.
The Fire ended their multi-year deal with Seat Geek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview earlier this year. They're expected to bring home games to Soldier Field.
The Fire moved from Soldier Field to Bridgeview in 2006 after the opening of the stadium that was then known as Toyota Park.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Soccer Club announces new owner
Last month, Andrew Hauptman sold his controlling interest in the MLS team to Joe Mansueto.
Coincidentally, the announcement is taking place on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871.
