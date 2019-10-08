Chicago Fire officially announce Soldier Field move

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire soccer team is officially announcing a move back to Soldier Field in Chicago Tuesday.
The Fire ended their multi-year deal with Seat Geek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview earlier this year. They will bring home games to Soldier Field next season.
RELATED: Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger retires aged 35
"Chicago is the greatest sports town in the world, and I am thrilled to welcome the Chicago Fire back home to Solider Field, giving families in every one of our neighborhoods a chance to cheer for their team in the heart of our beautiful downtown," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "From arts, culture, business, sports, and entertainment, Chicago is second to none in creating a dynamic destination for residents and visitors alike, and I look forward to many years of exciting Chicago Fire soccer to come."
The Park District commissioner and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber celebrated the news Tuesday morning as well.
The Fire moved from Soldier Field to Bridgeview in 2006 after the opening of the stadium that was then known as Toyota Park. The Fire will open the 2020 season on March 21 against Atlanta United FC.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Soccer Club announces new owner
Last month, Andrew Hauptman sold his controlling interest in the MLS team to Joe Mansueto. Mansueto took out a full page announcement in the Chicago Sun-Times, saying his goal is to deliver a world class team worthy of the city and one that represents all of Chicago.
"Our Club needs to be located centrally where all of Chicago can enjoy it," said Chicago Fire Owner & General Manager, Joe Mansueto. "Soldier Field is the perfect location. In my view, part of being a world-class city today is having a professional soccer team located downtown. You see what's happening in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Their Major League Soccer teams are bringing their cities together and have become an important part of the cultural fabric of the city. We will make that happen for Chicago too."
Coincidentally, the announcement is taking place on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871.
Chicago Fire officially announce Soldier Field move
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More