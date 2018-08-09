SPORTS
Chicago Fire waive Tony Tchani and Kevin Ellis amid losing streak

Reuters
The Chicago Fire, who have lost their past six Major League Soccer games, cut ties with two players Thursday, waiving midfielder Tony Tchani and defender Kevin Ellis.

Both players were in their first season with the team.

Tchani, 29, contributed one goal in 13 games for Chicago. A former national champion at the University of Virginia, he broke into MLS in 2010 with the New York Red Bulls and subsequently played for Toronto FC, the Columbus Crew and the Vancouver Whitecaps before joining the Fire.

Ellis, 27, had two goals and four assists in 20 games with the Fire. He was with Sporting Kansas City the previous seven seasons.

After losing 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup, the Fire return to MLS action Saturday when the New York Red Bulls visit Bridgeview, Ill.
