Chicago loses 24-point lead, rallies past Dallas 92-91

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Cheyenne Parker added 20, and the Chicago Sky blew a 24-point lead before rallying past the Dallas Wings 92-91 on Tuesday night.

Parker was left open inside to pull Chicago to 90-88 and after a Dallas miss, Diamond DeShields made a fast-break layup to tie it with 32.2 seconds to go.

Elizabeth Cambage was fouled after an offensive rebound and she went 1 of 2 at the line to give Dallas a 91-90 lead. Parker made a putback with 5.3 seconds to go, Dallas turned it over on an over-the-top pass to Cambage and Chicago dribbled out the clock.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 14 assists for Chicago (10-17). The Sky led 55-36 at halftime after shooting 67.9 percent from the field, including making all five 3-pointers.

Cambage had 33 points and 13 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season for Dallas (14-12). She was presented a framed No. 53 jersey before the game, commemorating her WNBA single-game scoring record set earlier this month.

Chicago took a 24-13 lead late in the first quarter, extended it to 49-25 at the 3:43 mark of the second quarter and it was 55-36 at halftime.

The Wings outscored the Sky by 19 points in the third quarter -- with two runs of 11-2. Allisha Gray capped the third-quarter scoring with an offensive rebound and layup to tie it at 72. It was the closest Dallas had been since trailing 9-8.
