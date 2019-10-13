chicago marathon

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shatters women's world record at Chicago Marathon

Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 Brigid Kosgei (KENYA) the winner of the Elite Women event pictured about 350 yards from the finish line.

CHICAGO -- Kenya's Brigid Kosgei shattered the women's marathon world record by more than a minute Sunday in winning the Chicago Marathon.

Her unofficial time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds beat Paula Radcliffe's record, set at the 2003 London Marathon, by 81 seconds.

The 25-year-old smoked the competition.

RELATED: Chicago Marathon: 45K runners, 1 million plus spectators hit the streets Sunday

It was almost 7 minutes before the second-place runner, Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh, followed Kosgei across the finish line.

Radcliffe, a Briton, previously held the record time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

Kosgei's countryman Lawrence Cherono finished first in the men's race.

Kosgei joined the wheelchair champs, Daniel Romanchuk of the US and Manuela Schar of Switzerland, in defending their titles. But the 2018 men's champion, Mo Farah of Great Britain, could not do the same.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist finished eighth in Sunday's race.

Cherono, 31, fought off three other runners who all finished within 8 seconds of his winning time, according to unofficial race results. The others were fellow Kenyan Bedan Karoki and Ethiopians Dejene Debela and Asefa Mengstu.

Chicago's race comes a day after Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge finished a 26.2-mile contest in Vienna, Austria, in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds -- making him the first person to finish a marathon in under 2 hours.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolooprunningsocietyu.s. & worldmarathon mileschicago marathon
CHICAGO MARATHON
Chicago Marathon 2019: 45K runners, more than 1 million spectators
45K runners from around world to take on Chicago Marathon
'The Bachelorette' contestants discuss running Chicago Marathon
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon 2019: 45K runners, more than 1 million spectators
Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 1 critical in Dunning apartment shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with sprinkles Sunday
Memorial walk held to honor AJ Fruend's birthday
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Man wanted for exposing himself to child in Garfield Park
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Show More
Chicago Marathon 2019: Route, street closures, more
Best Buddies Illinois to host 4th Annual Champions Gala
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
11 injured in hayride crash in Kendall County: officials
Northbrook residents rally against sale of recreational pot
More TOP STORIES News