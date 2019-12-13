Sports

Chicago Marathon runners raise record $27M for charity this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runners helped raise a record total of more than $27 million for charity at this year's Chicago Marathon.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced Thursday that the event raised $27.1 million through its 2019 Charity Program. The charity program includes 172 nonprofits raising funds for 10 different social issues, such as education, youth development, health care and social services.

It's a nearly 20% increase over funds raised in 2018.

The next Chicago Marathon will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020. It'll mark the race's 43rd year.

"Today, we celebrate the individuals who continue to challenge themselves by taking on the distance and those who decide to make their race more meaningful by dedicating it to a cause greater than themselves," said Carey Pinkowski, Bank of America Chicago Marathon executive race director. "We look forward to welcoming a new field of competitors in 2020 as we enter another decade of racing in Chicago."
