Sports

Chicago Red Stars acquire Kealia Ohia, JJ Watt's fiancée, from Houston Dash for Katie Naughton

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Chicago Red Stars have traded for Kealia Ohai from the Houston Dash, the team announced Monday.

Ohai, who is also engaged to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was drafted to Houston in the 2014 draft as the No. 2 pick.

SEE ALSO: Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal
EMBED More News Videos

Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.



During her six seasons with the team, Ohai made 114 appearances and started 108 times. She owns the club record for goals scored, with 28, and has recorded 16 career assists.

"Any team in the league would jump at the opportunity to add Kealia to their roster," Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames said. "She has proven her ability to score at this level and we are excited to get her integrated into our group. We look forward to having her here in Chicago."



Ohai was the second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft and served as the team's captain for the past three seasons.

"I want to thank the entire Houston organization and the wonderful fans for my last 6 years as a Dash player," Ohai said. "I have created lasting friendships and Houston will always be my home. I'm excited for a new opportunity with Chicago and to become the best player I can be."
Ohai posted a heartfelt video on Twitter saying, "Houston will always feel like home."
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Kealia Ohai's heartfelt message after Houston Dash announced she was traded to Chicago Red Stars.






In order to acquire Ohai, the Red Stars traded defender Katie Naughton to Houston and the 18th overall selection in the 2020 NWSL College Draft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonchinatownsoccerhouston dash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
LIVE | State Dept. briefing after stampede in Iran
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Loop menswear store robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
Transgender students get unrestricted access to locker rooms at north suburban school
Show More
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Peppa Pig World of Play coming to Woodfield Mall
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday
Girl, 15, missing from Oswego may be in danger: police
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
More TOP STORIES News