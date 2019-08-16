Chicago Sky honors teen with diabetes as official team member

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine getting to play for the professional sports team you love.For one day, that dream is a reality for a patient at La Rabida Children's Hospital.For Friday only, 14-year-old Lamia Young is the newest member of the Chicago Sky!"Lamia Young, we want to sign you to a contract to make you an official member of the Chicago Sky," said Chicago Sky coach James Wade."Just definitely to keep the positivity." Young said, "I definitely feel like you guys are a really great team and y'all work real good together. I feel like I can just help bring more positivity."She's meeting Chicago Sky players for the first time, and on top of it she gets to see what it's like to be a pro baller.Young said her motivation comes from her parents."My mom is really strong and my dad's the same," she said.The people who have been her rock throughout her diabetes diagnosis and beyond."Thanks mom for supporting me and being there for me all the time, and I would say the same to my dad 18," Young said."If she puts in the work now and sacrifices now, she'll never feel like she worked a day in her life," said WadeLamia got to warm up with the team before Friday night's game.