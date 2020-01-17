Chicago teen Maya Chan competing in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago teen competing in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in SwitzerlandA Chicago teenager is making us proud as she helps pave the way for women in a relatively new sport.Maya Chan is a member of the U.S. Youth Olympic Team. Right now, the Lakeview teen is in Switzerland to compete in the Winter Youth Olympic Games.Saturday, the 16-year-old and her partner will become the first Americans to race in the Women's Doubles Luge at an International Olympic Committee event."There's no other feeling really like it," Chan said. "Hopefully one day, maybe, we will also be the first women's doubles team to be in the actual Olympics."Chan's journey started at the USA Luge's slider search in Westmont back in 2014.But she had no idea it would lead to this wild ride. Good luck!