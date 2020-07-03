Chicago White Sox, Cubs back at their ballparks, training for 60 game season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring training 2.0 is officially underway.The White Sox and the Cubs reported to their ballparks Friday.Temperature checks, no high fives- not even full squad workouts yet, but it is baseball. The sound of the bat on the ball and the sight of players on the field provided a little normalcy during an uncertain time.Clearly a challenge or any manager, but for David Ross, this is all new. While the Cubs first-year skipper has the full support and confidence of his team and the front office, he's feeling the reality of preparing to play during a pandemic."It's comforting to know that everybody is clear and has tested negative," Ross said.The White Sox started adjusting to the new normal of workouts Friday morning. Like the Cubs, the White Sox split their teams into groups to maintain social distancing while getting the work in.Though it looked far different, GM Rick Hann could not help but smile watching the team he built."But boy, it was just fun this morning to be out on the field... today was a nice step forward for all of us."