Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox Charities hosts holiday garage sale at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox Charities is hosting its annual holiday garage sale Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sox fans will be able to grab everything from team apparel and keepsakes, to autographed memorabilia.

The garage sale is open to the public and will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Scout Lounge. Those who attend can park for free in Lot D/E and enter the ballpark between Gate 2 and Gate 3.

The proceeds will benefit White Sox Charities which supports hundreds of Chicago-based organizations.

In 2019, CWSC awarded more than $2.3 million in charitable grants, moving the team's non-profit arm to $32 million in cumulative funding since its inception in 1990.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagobridgeportmlbbaseballguaranteed rate fieldchicago white sox
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Mookie Betts to the Reds (or White Sox) and more winter meetings trades we want to see
One blockbuster move for all 30 MLB teams
Catcher James McCann stays with White Sox on one-year deal
White Sox place Gold Glover Yolmer Sanchez on outright waivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak
Show More
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
Celebration of life held for Chicago icon Reverend Clay Evans
More TOP STORIES News