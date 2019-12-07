Chicago White Sox Charities hosts holiday garage sale at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox Charities is hosting its annual holiday garage sale Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.Sox fans will be able to grab everything from team apparel and keepsakes, to autographed memorabilia.The garage sale is open to the public and will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Scout Lounge. Those who attend can park for free in Lot D/E and enter the ballpark between Gate 2 and Gate 3.The proceeds will benefit White Sox Charities which supports hundreds of Chicago-based organizations.In 2019, CWSC awarded more than $2.3 million in charitable grants, moving the team's non-profit arm to $32 million in cumulative funding since its inception in 1990.