Chicago White Sox team doctor Dr. Kathy Weber talks spring training

While Chicago's baseball teams are busy getting ready for spring training, the White Sox team physician is also preparing for a busy baseball season.Dr. Kathy Weber is one of only three female physicians in the MLB and one of only two in the NBA. She cares for both the Sox and the Chicago Bulls.Weber joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about what it's like being a woman in a male-dominated industry, how players stay in shape during the off-season and what their goals are during spring training.Weber also cared for former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar when he had a brain aneurysm in the dugout. She talk about that experience as well.