SPORTS

Chicago White Sox team doctor Dr. Kathy Weber talks spring training

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Kathy Weber is one of only three female physicians in the MLB and one of only two in the NBA. She cares for both the Sox and the Chicago Bulls.

CHICAGO --
While Chicago's baseball teams are busy getting ready for spring training, the White Sox team physician is also preparing for a busy baseball season.

Dr. Kathy Weber is one of only three female physicians in the MLB and one of only two in the NBA. She cares for both the Sox and the Chicago Bulls.

Weber joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about what it's like being a woman in a male-dominated industry, how players stay in shape during the off-season and what their goals are during spring training.

Weber also cared for former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar when he had a brain aneurysm in the dugout. She talk about that experience as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshealthChicago White SoxChicago Bullsdoctorswomen
SPORTS
Forbes says Knicks most valuable NBA team, worth $4B
Ranking the top 10 NHL dynasties of all time
How well do you remember the year in the NFL?
Kane leads surging Blackhawks to 6-2 over Oilers
Brandon Guyer agrees to minor league deal with White Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
Wilmington residents evacuate as flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam
WATCH LIVE: Milwaukee police briefing after officer fatally shot
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Women's brains age slower than men's, study says
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
Show More
Burned body found in missing teacher's car
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run to be laid to rest; suspect due in court
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at home
More News