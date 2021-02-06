Condensed IL high school sports season raises concerns for injuries

Dr. Eric Chehab with the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute said it's more important in a shortened season to get good sleep, eat well and recognize when you are getting fatigued

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that high school sports teams have the green light to compete, players are putting in the work with a condensed schedule.But it is also raising concerns about whether the shortened season with fewer practices will lead to more injuries?In a normal year, the Batavia boys' basketball team would be hitting the home stretch of their season by the beginning of February, but there is nothing normal this season.The typical 18 week season is condensed into six weeks this year.The players must all wear masks and the team is frantically getting ready for their first game next week."It was really exciting, you know, and I can speak for all my teammates cause, you know, we're really excited. Ultimately, we just wanted to play," said senior Luke Fehrenbachr."You're playing and, you know, three months ago, you know, just the idea of just coming out playing, and I think there is a lot of lessons that these guys are gonna take from these times that are going to serve them well in life," added Bativa Coach Jim Nazos.Coach Nazos has to get his team ready in a hurry for the season, but he also has to be mindful of avoiding injuries.That means trying to get in shape in a hurry."One of the things we see a lot with 0-60 type ramp-up is stress fractures," said Dr. Eric Chehab with the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute.Dr. Chehab said it's more important in a shortened season to get good sleep, eat well and recognize when you are getting fatigued."Two weeks ago, we didn't think we'd have a season and all of the sudden the IHSA and everybody said, 'Hey, you're playing.' So, yeah, you gotta really ramp it up," said fellow coach George Rosner.Streamwood high school's girls' basketball team is also trying to get in as much practice as possible before their first game.They too are just happy to be playing."I had my fingers crossed and I was really hoping to have a season, so I happy we're here," said senior Vivian Sumoski.While the players are excited to have a season, so is the coach. This is Coach Rosner's 40th season and said he is waiting until it's over to decide whether it will be his last.