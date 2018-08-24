SPORTS

Contreras surprises 11-year-old with special needs at Franklin Park school

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras surprised 11-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and his classmates at Enger School in west suburban Franklin Park on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras surprised 11-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and his classmates in west suburban Franklin Park.

Enger School serves students with special needs, including Rodriguez, who has a special bond with the catcher.

Rodriguez had no idea Contreras was coming to surprise him on Thursday.

They first got to know each other when the Cubs star visited the 11-year-old at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge. Last year, Rodriguez went to visit Contreras at spring training in Arizona.

Contreras decided to visit his "best friend" at school on Thursday, where he and his classmates spent the morning playing whiffle ball and eating ballpark food.

Advocate Children's Hospital named Contreras their MVP of the Year.
