SPORTS
espn

Cory Burke double sees Philadelphia Union past Chicago Fire in USOC

Reuters
The Philadelphia Union rode two goals from Cory Burke to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire and a spot in the U.S. Open Cup finals.

Behind three second-half goals, the Union,who lost in both of their previous appearances in the U.S. Open Cup final, won the semifinal matchup at Chester, Pennsylvania, as Burke scored in the 59th and 77th minutes and C.J. Sapong sealed the result with an 86th-minute goal.

Alejandro Bedoya assisted on both of Burke's goals, and Sapong had an assist in addition to his goal. Union goalie Andre Blake was called upon to make just one save in the shutout win.

The Union dropped the USOC final to the Seattle Sounders in 2014 and to Sporting Kansas City in 2015, both times in Chester.

The U.S. Open Cup winner automatically qualifies for the group stage of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchicago fireunited states open cupphiladelphia union
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
White Sox grounds keeper receives overdue World Series honor
Blackhawks all-time leading scorer Stan Mikita dies
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
More Sports
Top Stories
Willow Creek Community Church elders, pastor step down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
White Sox grounds keeper receives overdue World Series honor
Chicago police homicide clearance rate remains low
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection finds rodent problem
Show More
'Facts don't line up well' for Chicago banker ensnared in Manafort mess
Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
More News