Cory Burke double sees Philadelphia Union past Chicago Fire in USOC

Therode two goals from Cory Burke to a 3-0 win over theand a spot in the U.S. Open Cup finals.Behind three second-half goals, the Union,who lost in both of their previous appearances in the U.S. Open Cup final, won the semifinal matchup at Chester, Pennsylvania, as Burke scored in the 59th and 77th minutes and C.J. Sapong sealed the result with an 86th-minute goal.Alejandro Bedoya assisted on both of Burke's goals, and Sapong had an assist in addition to his goal. Union goalie Andre Blake was called upon to make just one save in the shutout win.The Union dropped the USOC final to the Seattle Sounders in 2014 and to Sporting Kansas City in 2015, both times in Chester.The U.S. Open Cup winner automatically qualifies for the group stage of the CONCACAF Champions League.