Cubs acquire lefty Cole Hamels in trade with Rangers

The Chicago Cubsacquired left-hander Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangerson Friday for two minor league pitchers and a player to be named later.

The Cubs also received cash considerations from the Rangers.

Texas acquired right-handersEddie Butler and Rollie Lacy in the trade. Butler, 27, is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in eight appearances for the Cubs this season and 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Iowa. Lacy, 23, is 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 18 appearances (12 starts) in two levels of the Cubs' system. He is currently at the team's High A team in Myrtle Beach.

The teams had agreed to the trade Thursday, pending physicals for the players involved.

The Cubs stepped up their efforts on Thursday after losing out on lefty J.A. Happ, who was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Yankees.

Hamels, 34, has a 5-9 record and a 4.72 ERA this season but has been much better on the road -- away from hitter-friendly Texas -- where he has a 2.93 ERA. He has given up 16 home runs over 59 innings at home and 7 home runs over 55 1/3 innings on the road.

Hamels will likely slide into the Cubs' rotation in place of either Tyler Chatwood or Mike Montgomery. Chatwood walked six batters in the Cubs' 7-6 walk-off victory over Arizona on Thursday, giving him 85 walks in 94 innings.

A four-time All-Star, Hamels is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA in his 13th season in the league. He played for the Phillies from 2006 to 2015 and won a World Series, a World Series MVP and an NLCS MVP with them in 2008. On July 25, 2015, in his last start for Philadelphia before being traded to the Texas Rangers, Hamels no-hit the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs referenced that no-hitter in a tweet after the trade was announced.

Hamels has made six starts at Wrigley, where he's 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA.

Buster 'absolutely' loves Hamels acquisition by Cubs
Buster Olney says being acquired by the Chicago Cubs gives left-hander Cole Hamels an opportunity to win a pennant and raise his stock before free agency.

Hamels finishes no-hitter at Wrigley
On July 25, 2015, Cole Hamels, with the Phillies, gets Kris Bryant to fly out to the warning track for the final out of a no-hitter.
