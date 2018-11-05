Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wins Gold Glove Award

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his second Gold Glove Award Sunday night.Rizzo and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the award in the National League for first base.Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler of the World Series champion Boston Red Sox won Gold Gloves and the Atlanta Braves also were recognized for their fielding excellence this season.The 26-year-old Betts won for the third straight year. He also is a top contender for the AL MVP award.Kinsler got his second Gold Glove at second base, and Bradley won for the first time in center. Teammate Andrew Benintendi also was nominated, but Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon took home his sixth Gold Glove instead.Atlanta added three Gold Gloves to its surprise NL East title this season. Freeman, center fielder Ender Inciarte and right fielder Nick Markakis were honored for the Braves.It's the third straight Gold Glove for Inciarte. Markakis won for the first time in the NL and third time overall, ending Jason Heyward's run of four in a row.Oakland, Colorado and Arizona each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield.First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado won for the Rockies. Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke got his fifth consecutive Gold Glove award, and teammate Nick Ahmed won for the first time at shortstop.St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina took home his ninth Gold Glove, but his first since 2015. It was a similar situation at catcher in the AL, with Salvador Perez winning for Kansas City for the fifth time after he was unseated by Martin Maldonado last year.Pittsburgh left fielder Corey Dickerson rounds out the NL winners. Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel and Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons also won in the AL.