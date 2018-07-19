Cubs' Brandon Morrow placed on DL with biceps injury

Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow is going back on the 10-day disabled list, this time with right biceps inflammation.
The move is retroactive to Monday. Chicago kicks off MLB's second half of the season against theSt. Louis Cardinalson Thursday (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET).
Morrow spent time on the disabled list a month ago when he suffered back spasms while undressing. The right-hander has battled injuries throughout his career. His velocity was down in his last outing on Sunday.
"It was bothering him a bit," manager Joe Maddon said. "We thought it was manageable but now it's not, so we have to take a little bit of a break. We don't anticipate him being gone for a long time, but it seems to be prudent to go this course right now."
Anthony Bass was activated to take his place on the roster.
Morrow was signed in the offseason after he played one season with theLos Angeles Dodgersand dominated the Cubs in the postseason.
He has appeared in 35 games and has a 1.47 ERA and a career-high 22 saves. Maddon saidSteve Cishek, Pedro Strop and Carl Edwards Jreach could be looked at to close depending on matchups.
Edwards was activated from the paternity list before Thursday's game, and Albert Almora Jr. came off the family medical emergency list. David Bote and Rob Zastryzny were sent down to make room.
Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.
