Cubs fan volunteers with Lakeview Pantry to propose to girlfriend at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cubs may not be playing at Wrigley Field right now, but that did not stop one fan's marriage proposal.Ben Clifford of Algonquin and Angela Cimarusti of Crystal Lake have celebrated birthdays and anniversaries at Wrigley Field for eight-years. Ben planned to propose there but the pandemic hit.Angela works for Lakeview Pantry and when Wrigley Field was turned into a food distribution center, Ben got the idea to volunteer. That's when he surprised Angela with a marriage proposal with Wrigley Field in the background She said yes."It was the perfect proposal on the most perfect day, helping people and being at Wrigley," Angela said.