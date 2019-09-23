Sports

Chicago Cubs fans leave Wrigley disheartened after loss to Cardinals Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs hit another bump in the road to the playoffs Sunday, losing their final regular season home game to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The team will need several wins this week if they want to make it to the postseason.

Cubs fan Pete Johnson expressed disappointment after leaving Wrigley Field Sunday.

"Definitely washed out in more ways than one," Johnson said.

Cubs fan Marshall Harris said, "I'm going to forget about this one."

Chicago Cubs organist Gary Pressy, who's retiring after 33 years, has seen his share of disappointment and celebrations at Wrigley Field. Before the game Sunday, the Cubs presented Pressy with a jersey and tile from the scoreboard with his years of service.

"Every day I would go to the ball park, I couldn't wait," Pressy said. " Win or lose, I'm doing something I wanted to do when I was 5 years old."

The Cubs, however, were unable to send their organist off with a 'W.'

Fans still clinging to a shred of hope packed into Wrigleyville bar Murphy's Bleachers Sunday. But for the fourth game in a row, the Cardinals pulled it out in the final inning, completing a four-game sweep.

"You got to be disappointed to get swept by the Cardinals," said Cubs fan Myra Esparza. "I hate St. Louis. I really hate them."
