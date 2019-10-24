Sports

Chicago Cubs hire David Ross as new manager

The Chicago Cubs officially announced their former player David Ross as their next manager on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs officially announced their former player David Ross as their next manager on Thursday.



The Cubs tweeted Thursday morning that Ross agreed to a three-year contract through the 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

Ross, 44, will replace Joe Maddon.

Ross helped the Cubs end their 108-year-old World Series drought in 2016. He is now replacing his former manager, Joe Maddon, who the Cubs announced would not be coming back ahead of the final game of the season.

Ross was never a superstar on the field, and served as a back-up catcher for the team. But he was one of the most popular members of the 2016 World Series team. "Grandpa Rossy," as he was known, retired after that magical season and said he was looking forward to being out of the spotlight for a bit.

Before joining the Cubs, Ross played for the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers in his 15-year career.

Since his retirement, Ross has served as an ESPN analyst and as a Cubs special assistant. He also competed on "Dancing with the Stars," taking second place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS strike negotiations continue for 8th day; CTU plans civil disobedience training
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner in Austin
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan attends his very first game
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Vehicle plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Show More
Disney Theatrical to celebrate 25 years with Broadway's best
Peoples Gas predicts lower heating bills for Chicago customers this winter
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
More TOP STORIES News