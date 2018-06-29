SPORTS

Cubs' Javier Baez, fiancée welcome newborn son

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is a dad!

The proud father posted photos holding his new bundle of joy on social media Friday morning - but has not yet revealed the name.


He wrote in Spanish, "I'll introduce you later! Baby Baez's here! Thank you my God for another of your many blessings!"


In January, Baez and his partner Irmarie Marquez revealed on social media that they were expecting a boy. They announced their engagement in April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsbabyChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nats trade Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
White Sox manager Rick Renteria to undergo more tests in Chicago
OPRF football coach back on the field 6 weeks after massive heart attack
White Sox rookie Kopech to make debut vs. Twins
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News