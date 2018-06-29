Cubs' Javier Baez, fiancée welcome newborn son

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is a dad!
The proud father posted photos holding his new bundle of joy on social media Friday morning - but has not yet revealed the name.
Se los presento después! Baby Baez’s here! 🙏🏽 Gracias Mi Dios Por Otra De Tus Tantas Bendiciones!! pic.twitter.com/6yQWhfT6hQ— Javier Báez (@javy23baez) June 29, 2018
He wrote in Spanish, "I'll introduce you later! Baby Baez's here! Thank you my God for another of your many blessings!"
Guess what?😘🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/rdlYm8E07o— Javier Báez (@javy23baez) January 29, 2018
In January, Baez and his partner Irmarie Marquez revealed on social media that they were expecting a boy. They announced their engagement in April.