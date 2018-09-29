SPORTS

Cubs lose, magic number stays at 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Sports fans use the "magic number" to determine when a team clinches a playoff spot or a division title.

With a chance to win the NL Central on Saturday the Cubs sent trade deadline acquisition Cole Hamels to the mound against their rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Cardinals ACE Miles Mikolas quieted the Cubs offense and the 40,000 Wrigley faithful in attendance that were hoping to see the Cubs reduce their Magic Number to 1 after a 2-1 loss.

It looked promising early as the Cubs scored in the 1st inning after a Cardinals error that allowed Ben Zobrist to score.

RELATED: What is the Cubs' 'magic number?'

But, there was no other offense to cheer about after that. Mikolas only allowed 5 hits the rest of the game and with the wind blowing in kept the Cubs offense from posing any serious threats.

With the loss the Cubs Magic Number stays at 2 and they will have to watch the Brewers-Tigers game at 6:10 CT Saturday.

If the Brewers, who are on a 5-game winning streak, win Saturday night they will tie the Cubs atop the NL Central Division.

A win by the Brewers would also mean that the Cubs have to win Sunday to have any chance at winning their Division. They are already in the playoffs, but, the difference between a Wild Card and the Division Winner would mean as the Wildcard they would have to play a Win or Go Home game to continue their 2018 season.

A loss by the Brewers would reduce the Cubs Magic Number to 1 which means they would win the NL Central Division on Sunday if they win or the Brewers lose on Sunday as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsMilwaukee BrewersChicagoWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mikolas goes 8 innings, Cardinals beat Cubs 2-1
Formerly homeless high school football player wins game after 2 years off the field
Cubs closing in on division title as they host Cardinals
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
More Sports
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Beyonce and Jay-Z scholarship winner
Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike
Giant mustache projections spotted on Chicago landmarks
Shark attack at beach in San Diego leaves child hospitalized
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Show More
Man charged with murder after shooting in Roselle adult business parking lot
Formerly homeless high school football player wins game after 2 years off the field
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
More News