Cubs lose, magic number stays at 2

With a chance to win the NL Central on Saturday the Cubs sent trade deadline acquisition Cole Hamels to the mound against their rival St. Louis Cardinals.Unfortunately, Cardinals ACE Miles Mikolas quieted the Cubs offense and the 40,000 Wrigley faithful in attendance that were hoping to see the Cubs reduce their Magic Number to 1 after a 2-1 loss.It looked promising early as the Cubs scored in the 1st inning after a Cardinals error that allowed Ben Zobrist to score.But, there was no other offense to cheer about after that. Mikolas only allowed 5 hits the rest of the game and with the wind blowing in kept the Cubs offense from posing any serious threats.With the loss the Cubs Magic Number stays at 2 and they will have to watch the Brewers-Tigers game at 6:10 CT Saturday.If the Brewers, who are on a 5-game winning streak, win Saturday night they will tie the Cubs atop the NL Central Division.A win by the Brewers would also mean that the Cubs have to win Sunday to have any chance at winning their Division. They are already in the playoffs, but, the difference between a Wild Card and the Division Winner would mean as the Wildcard they would have to play a Win or Go Home game to continue their 2018 season.A loss by the Brewers would reduce the Cubs Magic Number to 1 which means they would win the NL Central Division on Sunday if they win or the Brewers lose on Sunday as well.