The Chicago Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 during a tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field Monday afternoon. The Cubs will now play a Wild Card game on Tuesday for a chance to make into the National League Division Series playoffs.The team will play the loser of the tiebreaker game between the Colorado Rockies and LA Dodgers for the Wild Card playoff spot. The Wild Card game will be held at Wrigley Field.The Brewers have a break until the start of the NLDS playoffs on Thursday. They have home field advantage during NLDS.Though the Cubs lost today, they still finish the regular season with the second best record in the entire National League. The Brewers finish with the best record in the league.Before the game started, the feeling around the ballpark Monday was electric."Hopefully it'll be a win also. Besides a huge game, I want it to be a win. We have faith in our Cubs," said Cubs fan Rene Lozano.The Cubs lineup included second baseman Daniel Murphy leading off, followed by right fielder Ben Zobrist, then shortstop Javy Baez, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, centerfielder Jason Heyward, pitcher Jose Quintana and catcher Willson Contreras batting last.The big tie-breaker game drew early morning diehards to the box office.Dennis Conto left Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 2:30 a.m. to get to Wrigley Field so he could get in line for tickets after the Cubs beat St. Louis Sunday."For all of you Cardinals fans and to the one that told me that the acronym for Cubs is completely useless by September, we need to talk in an alley buddy," said Cubs fan Dennis Conto.With the National League Central title up for grabs, a lot is on the line as the Cubs continue to re-write their history."This is the fourth consecutive year that we're going to the post season more than any other year in baseball in Cubs history this is quite historic," said Cubs Spokesperson Julian Green.The Cubs tweeted out a letter for you to give to work, excusing you from duty so you can cheer on the team.One super fan texted his boss this morning so he could go to the Monday game."Oh it was very easy, I just texted and said not coming in today, I'm sick," said Cubs fan Rick Calatayud.A lot of Milwaukee Brewers fans made the trip down to Chicago and also fired up for the game. They are of course wearing their Brewers gear and cheese head hats in Cubbie territory.Brewers fans said the trains were packed this morning and, of course, they were also scrambling to get tickets to today's game."We got on last night, online last night. We had three computers going and an iPad and one phone trying to get tickets and we got our three tickets and obviously able to get off today and here we are," said Brewers fan Laurie Weber.But Cubs fans are optimistic about Flying the W.No matter what the outcome of the game is today, the Cubs will still get a spot in the playoffs, but Central Division champs certainly has a familiar ring to it.Former Bears Coach Mike Ditka was scheduled to sing the 7th inning stretch.There will be a second game 163 to determine the winner of the National League West Division after the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies finished with identical records. The loser of the game will play in the NL Wild Card game.