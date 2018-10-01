CHICAGO CUBS

Cubs lose to Brewers in tiebreaker for NL Central Division title; will play wild card game Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Countdown to the division tie-breaker game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers (1 of 4)

Countdown to the division tie-breaker game

Countdown to Monday's division tie-breaker game between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 during a tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field Monday afternoon. The Cubs will now play a Wild Card game on Tuesday for a chance to make into the National League Division Series playoffs.

The team will play the loser of the tiebreaker game between the Colorado Rockies and LA Dodgers for the Wild Card playoff spot. The Wild Card game will be held at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers have a break until the start of the NLDS playoffs on Thursday. They have home field advantage during NLDS.

Though the Cubs lost today, they still finish the regular season with the second best record in the entire National League. The Brewers finish with the best record in the league.

Before the game started, the feeling around the ballpark Monday was electric.

"Hopefully it'll be a win also. Besides a huge game, I want it to be a win. We have faith in our Cubs," said Cubs fan Rene Lozano.



The Cubs lineup included second baseman Daniel Murphy leading off, followed by right fielder Ben Zobrist, then shortstop Javy Baez, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, centerfielder Jason Heyward, pitcher Jose Quintana and catcher Willson Contreras batting last.

The big tie-breaker game drew early morning diehards to the box office.

Dennis Conto left Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 2:30 a.m. to get to Wrigley Field so he could get in line for tickets after the Cubs beat St. Louis Sunday.

"For all of you Cardinals fans and to the one that told me that the acronym for Cubs is completely useless by September, we need to talk in an alley buddy," said Cubs fan Dennis Conto.

With the National League Central title up for grabs, a lot is on the line as the Cubs continue to re-write their history.

"This is the fourth consecutive year that we're going to the post season more than any other year in baseball in Cubs history this is quite historic," said Cubs Spokesperson Julian Green.

RELATED: Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field

The Cubs tweeted out a letter for you to give to work, excusing you from duty so you can cheer on the team.



One super fan texted his boss this morning so he could go to the Monday game.
"Oh it was very easy, I just texted and said not coming in today, I'm sick," said Cubs fan Rick Calatayud.

EMBED More News Videos

Milwaukee Brewers fans are also hoping for a win Monday.


A lot of Milwaukee Brewers fans made the trip down to Chicago and also fired up for the game. They are of course wearing their Brewers gear and cheese head hats in Cubbie territory.

Brewers fans said the trains were packed this morning and, of course, they were also scrambling to get tickets to today's game.

"We got on last night, online last night. We had three computers going and an iPad and one phone trying to get tickets and we got our three tickets and obviously able to get off today and here we are," said Brewers fan Laurie Weber.

But Cubs fans are optimistic about Flying the W.

No matter what the outcome of the game is today, the Cubs will still get a spot in the playoffs, but Central Division champs certainly has a familiar ring to it.

Former Bears Coach Mike Ditka was scheduled to sing the 7th inning stretch.

There will be a second game 163 to determine the winner of the National League West Division after the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies finished with identical records. The loser of the game will play in the NL Wild Card game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsMilwaukee BrewersMLBChicagoWisconsinWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cubs, Brewers to play tiebreaker game for NL Central Division title
CHICAGO CUBS
Yelich, Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for NL Central title
Breaking down Monday's division tiebreaker doubleheader
Jose Quintana to start for Cubs in tiebreaker to decide NL Central
Jhoulys Chacin to start for Brewers in tiebreaker to decide NL Central
More Chicago Cubs
SPORTS
Yelich, Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for NL Central title
Radim Vrbata retires after multiple 20-goal seasons
Corey Crawford back at practice after long concussion layoff
Breaking down Monday's division tiebreaker doubleheader
More Sports
Top Stories
2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man allegedly lured victim to rob him
Aurora man pleads guilty to traveling to meet minor for sex
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
Man and 9-year-old son shot at Walmart in Hobart
Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Lawsuit: Baby suffers severe burns in nurse's care
Cristiano Ronaldo sued over alleged rape in Las Vegas hotel room
Show More
Texas water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Body found in NC confirmed to be Maddox Ritch, missing 6-year-old
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Court adjourned until Tuesday for sick juror
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia not running for Chicago mayor
More News