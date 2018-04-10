SPORTS

Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field after being snowed out Monday

The Cubs and their die-hard fans ready for another run at a World Series title. (WLS)

Ravi Baichwal and John Garcia
CHICAGO (WLS) --
While the temperatures don't feel like baseball season, there was no snow in sight Tuesday afternoon at Wrigley Field as the Cubs got their home opener underway.

The Cubs lost the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon, but was postponed to Tuesday because of the snow.

Monday, Clark the Cub was throwing snowballs at Gallagher Way and crews struggled to clear the field, but what a difference a day makes. The weather that dogged baseball's return to the North Side is just a memory Tuesday.

"The sun is out, it's beautiful. It's a little warmer. They're happy to be out and about without being wet and cold," said Cubs fan Christy Simpson.

The Hendriksen family is staying at the new Hotel Zachary across from the ballpark. Now, it's turned into a two-day trip from Cincinnati.

"When the game got delayed, we booked another night at the hotel and we're here again today," said Suzy Hendriksen.
Terrell takes an inside look at the new Hotel Zachary across from Wrigley Field.

The New Hotel Zachary is now open across from Wrigley Field.



"Growing up, we just were big Cubs fans, and so opening day became a family holiday, and so you can miss Christmas, you can miss Thanksgiving, but you can't miss opening day," said Chris Hendriksen.

Clearly, it didn't dampen anyone's spirit.

"They got the power, they got the speed, to be the best in the National League. We're singing...Go Cubs go...Go Cubs go...Hey Chicago what do you say? Cubs are gonna win today," said Daniel Hendriksen.

Monday, some Cubs fans hopped on the train and headed to the South Side into enemy territory, where the White Sox were playing at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game wasn't canceled there since the snow tapered off earlier than at Wrigley.

"Well you know the yuppies, they can't play in the cold weather, you know. So, real teams can play in this weather. What can I tell you?" said White Sox fan Greg Victor.

Prices have changed at Wrigley Field since the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years. How much does it cost for a family of 4 in 2018?

CUBS COSTS FOR A FAMILY OF 4

It was a memorable 11th birthday for Riley Evans. His family from Lafayette, Indiana, surprised him with tickets to see his favorite team at the home opener.

"Dad said, 'You're going to the Cubs game! I said, 'Oh my gosh!'" Riley said.

But it's not cheap. Riley's dad figures tickets, hotel, and all the extras for his family of four have set them back about $900 so far. The tickets alone - in the upper deck - cost $125 apiece on Stubhub.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said his family's huge investment in the team and the neighborhood is designed to make Wrigleyville a year-round family attraction - but it is an expensive one.

We priced out the cost for Tuesday's game for a family of four, including the $125 tickets the Evans family bought. Four hot dogs and sodas will run them $50. A souvenir Cubs hat for each will cost $104. And parking near the park for the game is about $45, coming to a grand total of $699. But the Evans family has no complaints.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," mom Megan Evans said.
