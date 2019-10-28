Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs officially announce former catcher David Ross as team manager

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's official! The Chicago Cubs have a new team manager, former catcher David Ross.

The Cubs held a press conference Monday morning at Wrigley Field to officially introduce Ross as the new team manager.



The Cubs hired Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager, hoping he can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first since 2014.

Ross played the final two of his 15 major league seasons with the Cubs. He was a revered leader on the 2016 team that won the World Series, ending a championship drought dating to 1908. He spent the past three seasons in

Chicago's front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
