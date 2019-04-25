Sports

Pedro Strop records save in Cubs win hours after car stolen

Chicago Cubs closing pitcher Pedro Strop, right, celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop came on to pick up the save in the Cubs' win over the Dodgers Wednesday, hours after his car was stolen.

Wednesday morning, police said Strops reported his car was stolen after seeing surveillance footage from his security system. Strop's car was later located after it crashed into a parked car in the 7100-block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

ESPN Cubs reporter Jesse Rogers reports Strop was still talking to police when the Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers got underway.

"I was still giving them my information in the fourth inning, and I told them, 'I have to go. I might have to pitch,'" Strop said.

Strop came in for the ninth inning and picked up the save in a 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

"It was a crazy day," Strop said. "I'm still dealing with it."

No one is in custody in connection with the stolen car, police said.
