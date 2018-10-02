Cubs, Rockies face off in NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday

CHICAGO CUBS

Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies face off in NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday

It is do-or-die time for the Chicago Cubs Tuesday as they take on the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card game at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies advanced to extra innings in the National League Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday night.

The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings.

If the Cubs win, they will face the Brewers in Milwaukee on Thursday in game one of the National League Division Series and if they lose, their season comes to an end.

The Cubs lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers Monday in a tiebreaker game to decide the winner of the National League Central Division. The Rockies also lost a division tiebreaker to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.



Ben Zobrist was the leadoff hitter, followed by left fielder Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Shortstop Javy Baez bats fourth in the clean-up position.

The Cubs started Jon Lester and Kyle Freeland started for the Rockies.

Fans remain optimistic that the Cubs will beat the Rockies. Meanwhile, the Cubs are counting on fans to come out in full force and root for the home team.

"There are not many teams that can say this is their fourth post season appearance. Still a lot of excitement, a lot of energy," said Cubs Spokesperson Julian Green.

Yvonne Dean will be there and is already looking forward to an exciting playoff series.

"I'm hoping they fly the W and go on and win the NLDS and beat the Brewers next time around," said Cubs fan Yvonne Dean.

Of course, Rockies fans hope things go their way. Chace Foster and Weston Haynes flew in Tuesday afternoon from Alaska and came straight to the ball park. It's their first trip to Chicago and they hope to go home with bragging rights.

"Hundred percent. They got it. We hope. We hope for our sake," said Foster.

Tickets go on sale at noon. For more information, visit www.cubs.com/singlegametickets.

The Cubs have set their 25 man roster for the playoff game, going with 11 pitchers and 14 positions players.
The Cubs will play in the NL Wildcard game Tuesday night. But what does that mean?



The Cubs and Rockies played each other six times in the regular season with each team winning three games.
