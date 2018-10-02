Cubs, Rockies set for NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --It is do-or-die time for the Chicago Cubs Tuesday as they take on the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card game at Wrigley Field.
If the Cubs win, they will face the Brewers in Milwaukee on Thursday in game one of the National League Division Series and if they lose, their season comes to an end.
The Cubs lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers Monday in a tiebreaker game to decide the winner of the National League Central Division. The Rockies also lost a division tiebreaker to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.
The Cubs will start Jon Lester and Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Rockies. The game is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs and Rockies played each other six times in the regular season with each team winning three games.