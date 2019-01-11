Suspended shortstop Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs agreed Friday to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension.Russell accepted a 40-game suspension last October for violating baseball's domestic violence policy following allegations made by his ex-wife. He missed the final 11 regular-season games plus the wild-card playoff loss and will be eligible to return May 3, barring postponements.Russell will lose pay during the suspension. He can earn an additional $600,000 in roster bonuses if he is on the active roster for up to 150 days.Kris Bryant agreed to a $12.9 million, one-year deal, a raise from $10.85 million. Also agreeing to one-year deals were Javier Baez ($5.2 million), Kyle Schwarber ($3.39 million) and pitchers Kyle Hendricks ($7.405 million), Carl Edwards Jr. ($1.5 million) and Mike Montgomery ($2.44 million).The Cubs won 95 games and made the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. But a wild-card loss to Colorado was unsatisfying after three straight trips to the NL Championship Series and a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016.Bryant made two trips to the disabled list last season because of inflammation in his left shoulder. The 2016 NL MVP set career lows in games played (102), batting average (.272), home runs (13) and RBIs (52).Baez - the MVP runner-up to Milwaukee's Christian Yelich - set career-highs with a .290 batting average, 34 homers and a league-leading 110 RBIs.Schwarber hit .238 with 26 homers and 61 RBIs after struggling in a big way the previous year coming off a knee injury.Hendricks finished 14-11 with a 3.44 ERA. The right-hander was 8-2 with a 2.51 ERA in his final 12 outings.Montgomery was 5-6 with a 3.99 ERA in 38 games - 19 starts. Edwards had a career-low 2.60 ERA in 58 games, though he had 12 walks in 11 appearances in September.Meanwhile, on the South Side, the White Sox reached deals with four players.The Sox agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman José Abreu ($16 million), right-handed pitcher Alex Colomé ($7.325 million), left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón ($4.2 million) and infielder Yolmer Sánchez ($4.625 million).Abreu, 31, hit .265 with 36 doubles, 22 home runs, 78 RBI and a .473 slugging percentage in 128 games last season, which was his fifth with the club. He became the first player in White Sox history to hit 20 or more home runs in each of his first five seasons and made his second career American League All-Star Team, all despite missing time due to two stints on the disabled list.Colomé, 29, was acquired from the Seattle Mariners last year. He combined to go 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA. He became the first player in major league history to record at least 10 saves and 30 holds in one season.Rodón, 26, went 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 20 starts last season, which was his fourth with Chicago.Sánchez, 26, batted .242 with 34 doubles, 10 triples, eight home runs, 55 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 49 walksin 155 games last season. He also led the American League in triples.The White Sox have no remaining arbitration-eligible players following those signings.