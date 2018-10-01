CHICAGO CUBS

Cubs set to host Brewers for tiebreaker game for NL Central Division title

Cubs fans are sure to pack Wrigley Field Monday, but they will have to get the day off work.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cubs are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at noon to determine who wins the National Leader Central Division. The loser of the game will go on to play in the one-game NL Wild Card game, with the winner advancing to the NL Division Series.

On Sunday, they rang the bell every time the Cubs scored a run, and the bell was ringing quite often at Murphy's Bleachers. Fans are hoping for another win Monday.

"They need to be more consistent, and that's what we're looking for and you know what now that they won, we're not the Loveable Losers anymore, so everybody expects more from them," said Cubs fan Belia Farver.

Tickets are on sale for Monday's tiebreaker game for the Cubs and Brewers. You can buy them right now on the Cubs website.

Tickets will be available at the Wrigley Field box office, starting at 8 a.m. and will be available by phone at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a second game 163 to determine the winner of the National League West Division after the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies finished with identical records. The loser of the game will play in the NL Wild Card game.
