Single-game tickets for Cubs games go on sale Friday, and the team wants everybody in on the excitement.That's why the club is sending out its street team to find fans displaying Cubs pride and giving them tickets to a games this season.The "IN-forcement" team will be back out Friday morning handing out 162 free tickets at several CTA stations and a location downtown.Fans can also purchase them starting at 10 a.m. at Cubs.com or 800-THE-CUBS.