Cubs taking on Pittsburgh Pirates in Home Opener Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to play ball on the North Side!
The Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in their Home Opener at Wrigley Field Monday. First pitch is 1:20 p.m. and the game can be watched on ABC7. Pregame coverage starts at noon.
Pitcher Jon Lester gets the start for the Cubs and Jameson Taillon will be on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cubs will have more than 35 promotional items for fans this season, including a Cubs hoodie and bobbleheads. Other times include:
April 13 - Cubs & Star Wars blanket, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
April 14 - Replica Wrigley Field Statue, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
April 20 - Cubs Knit "Beamie", up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
April 24 - Grateful Dead Tie Dye Vinyl ** only available through the Special Ticket Offer
May 5 - Cubs Hooded Pullover, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
May 10 - Cole Hamels "Hang Loose" bobblehead, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans.
Fans are encourages to take public transportation. For more information on transportation options for Wrigley Field and parking, visit www.mlb.com/cubs/ballpark/transportation.
Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in the Wrigleyville area are expecting big business with the return of baseball.
"Opening Day is special. The neighborhood looks great and we're excited," said Freddy Fagenholz, of Murphy's Bleachers.
There are several new food options inside the ballpark this year as well as three new clubs all making their debut Monday.
