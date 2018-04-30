Cubs team up for 'Shred Hate' anti-bullying campaign in Chicago schools

The Chicago Cubs have partnered with other organizations, including ESPN, to prevent school bullying.As part of the "Shred Hate" anti-bullying campaign, former professional baseball players Billy Bean and Eduardo Perez spoke Monday at Prosser Career Academy in Chicago.Prosser is one of 18 schools in Chicago that have adopted the "Shred Hate" curriculum. About 200 schools nationwide have done so.Several students from Prosser were selected to attend Monday night's game at Wrigley Field as guests of the Cubs.