Chicago Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN

The Cubs are hiring David Ross as their new manager. Do you like the hire? — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 23, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs will name their former player David Ross as their next manager, ESPN's David Kaplan reports.Sources tell ESPN the Cubs will officially announce Ross, 42, as their manager on Thursday.Ross helped the Cubs end their 108-year-old World Series drought in 2016. He is now replacing his former manager, Joe Maddon, who the Cubs announced would not be coming back ahead of the final game of the season.The catcher retired after the World Series win in 2016 and has served as an ESPN analyst and as a Cubs special assistant.