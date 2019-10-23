Sports

Chicago Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN

Chicago Cubs' David Ross (3) is congratulated by John Lackey after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs will name their former player David Ross as their next manager, ESPN's David Kaplan reports.



Sources tell ESPN the Cubs will officially announce Ross, 42, as their manager on Thursday.

Ross helped the Cubs end their 108-year-old World Series drought in 2016. He is now replacing his former manager, Joe Maddon, who the Cubs announced would not be coming back ahead of the final game of the season.

The catcher retired after the World Series win in 2016 and has served as an ESPN analyst and as a Cubs special assistant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Teachers strike march in Chicago ahead of mayor's budget address
President Trump to make remarks on Syria: Special Report
Mayor Lightfoot to outline budget as city faces $838M deficit
Family says Burr Oak Cemetery 'disrupted' relative's gravesite
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Show More
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Remains found in downstate Ill. ID'd as woman missing since 2010
CPS teacher crosses picket line, keeps working amid strike
Toys 'R' Us pop-up to open on Magnificent Mile
Police warn of armed carjackings in Portage Park
More TOP STORIES News